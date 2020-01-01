Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Regular Cab 8Ft Box 4.8L V8 ONLY 65,000KMs

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Regular Cab 8Ft Box 4.8L V8 ONLY 65,000KMs

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4406844
  • VIN: 1GTEC14C99Z118595
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 65,000 Kilometers, Chevy 4.8L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Regular Cab, 8Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Chrome Bumpers, Line-X Spray On Box Liner, Back Rack, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2011 Chevrolet Expre...
 90,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac SRX 3....
 167,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford E-250 Econ...
 108,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Send A Message