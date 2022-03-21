Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda CR-V

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Honda CR-V

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8868056
  • Stock #: 1971
  • VIN: 5J6RE48729L808034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L Four Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive,  Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Economical To Operate, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2009 Honda CR-V EX-L
 146,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit T-...
 228,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 XLT ...
 236,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory