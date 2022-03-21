$11,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
- Listing ID: 8868056
- Stock #: 1971
- VIN: 5J6RE48729L808034
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4L Four Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Economical To Operate, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
