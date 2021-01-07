Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Patriot

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Patriot

2009 Jeep Patriot

NORTH EDITION 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Patriot

NORTH EDITION 4X4

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,699

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6624998
  • VIN: 1J4FF28B69D241837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! What a super clean Jeep! This 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport North Edition, is in fantastic shape, inside & out! It has a 2.4L engine, mated to an automatic transmission, for great power and fuel economy, & also has 4x4! Was well maintained from the previous onwer. (ONLY 1 OWNER) Clean Carfax history report. (NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED) It has fantastic options on it, such as, powered sunroof, heated front seats, 4x4, steering wheel controls, Sirius Satellite radio, gray aluminum Jeep rims, keyless entry, remote start, & comes with 2 keys, & 3 fobs. ONLY 1 AVAILABLE. Call for more details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2009 Jeep Patriot NO...
 180,000 KM
$6,699 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Pathfind...
 140,000 MI
$8,799 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 229,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory