$7,599+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-878-2277
2009 Jeep Patriot
Sport~4 Cyl.~2.4L~Certified~Warrantied!
Location
Mikate Motors
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8429568
- VIN: 1J8FT28B29D233608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate condition, inside & out! This 2009 Jeep Patriot Sport runs, drives, handles fantastic, & was previously well maintained. It has great options on it, such as heated seats, powered sunroof, luggage rack, auxiliary audio input, satellite radio, hard disk drive media storage, USB, power locks, windows & mirrors, aluminum rims, keyless entry with 2 keys, plus much more! Only 1 available. Please call to book an appointment & for more details regarding the vehicle.
The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)
This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.
More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mikate Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.