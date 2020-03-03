Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.0L

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.0L

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4775145
  • VIN: wdbwk54f89f206249
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Woah, what a clean little ride! This 2009 Mercedes SLK 300 is in immaculate condiiton, inside & out! This sweet heart has a 3.0L engine, mated to an automatic transmission, & has fantastic options on it, such as heated leather seats, blue tooth, roll over protection bars, powered hard top convertible, steering wheel controls, plus much more. Only 1 available, clean CarFax report. We have a 2004 Mercedes SL 500 also for sale. Call for details.

 

It comes fully certified. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Bluetooth Connection

