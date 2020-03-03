2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Anti-Theft System

Rollover protection bars

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convertible Hardtop

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.