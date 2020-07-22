Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

123,000 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.0L

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLK

3.0L

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5392637
  VIN: WDBWK54F89F206243

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Woah, what a clean little ride! This 2009 Mercedes SLK 300 is in immaculate condiiton, inside & out! This sweet heart has a 3.0L engine, mated to an automatic transmission, & has fantastic options on it, such as heated leather seats, blue tooth, roll over protection bars, powered hard top convertible, steering wheel controls, plus much more. Only 1 available, clean CarFax report. We have a 2004 Mercedes SL 500 also for sale. Call for details.

 

It comes fully certified. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

