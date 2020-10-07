Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2-Door Long Box

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2-Door Long Box

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6183759
  • VIN: 1GCPCREX1AZ242332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

What a great looking immaculate truck all around! This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is in great shape inside & out! It has a V6 4.3L engine, is rear wheel drive, & is mated to an automatic overdrive transmission, with lots of power and is very fuel efficient. ONLY 1 Longbox available, other trucks available. Call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
chrome rims
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

