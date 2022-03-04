Menu
2010 Dodge Challenger

85,000 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2010 Dodge Challenger

2010 Dodge Challenger

SRT8~425 HP~Certified~Clean CarFax~Warrantied!

2010 Dodge Challenger

SRT8~425 HP~Certified~Clean CarFax~Warrantied!

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2B3CJ7DW6AH117468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

SHARP, FAST & SPORTY! This 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8, is in IMMACULATE condition, inside & out. It was very well previously maintained. It has a 6.1L engine, mated to an automatic transmission, and produces 425 horsepower! It has great options on it, such as power heated seats (driver & passenger) powered sunroof, NAV, bluetooth, alloy rims, leather steering wheel, power locks, windows, mirrors, tire pressure monitors, keyless entry (2 keys), plus so much more! It has a clean Car Fax history report, no accidents reported. We only have 1 available! Call to book an appointment, or for more details.

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

 

This special sale price also includes a FREE 12 month, 20,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.

 

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

