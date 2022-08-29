$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
C/V Cargo Van 3.3L V6 Loaded Certified 187,000Km
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9298189
- Stock #: 1996
- VIN: 2D4CN1AE1AR281265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.3L V6, Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, C/V Cargo Van Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Shelving Unit, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing!
Vehicle Features
