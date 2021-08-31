Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

205,000 KM

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

R/T~LOADED~CLEAN CARFAX~CERTIFIED~WARRANTIED!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7697350
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV3AT177816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2010 Dodge Journey R/T is in great shape inside & out. Runs, drives & handles fantastic! It has great options on it, such as heated leather seats with lumbar support, bluetooth, 7 passenger seating, alloy rims, keyless entry with remote start, steering wheel controls, Sirius Satellite radio, & still plus more! Clean CarFax history report, NO ACCIDENTS reported, with 30 SERVICE RECORDS. Please call for details & availability. All prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

 

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.

 

 

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

