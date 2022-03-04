Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Journey

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warrantied!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Journey

R/T~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warrantied!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526632
  • VIN: 3D4PH6FV3AT177817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump. 

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2010 Dodge Journey R...
 205,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
1994 GMC Sierra 1500...
 368,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 221,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory