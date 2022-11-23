$13,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
Lariat 5.7L HEMI Crew Cab Leather Navi Sunroof
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9378856
- Stock #: 1999
- VIN: 1D7RV1CT9AS173791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 280,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, Crew Cab, Short Box, Laramie Trim Package, GPS Navigation, Leather Interior, Climate Control, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Tonneau Cover, Box Liner, Step Bars, 20" Chrome Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!
Vehicle Features
