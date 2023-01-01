$17,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
ST
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: 1D7RB1GPXAS194994
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 43,000 KM
4.7L V8, Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Quad Cab, Short Box, SL Trim Package, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Bed Liner, Factory Tow Package, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Michelin LTX Tires, Excellent Condition, Only 43,000km, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
