$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

E250 Cargo Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 154,000Km

2010 Ford Econoline

E250 Cargo Loaded Rack Divider Shelving 154,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5272628
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW7ADA87034
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

4.6L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, Ex Rogers Service Truck, Econoline E250 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Seat, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Divider, Shelving, Back-up Sensors, Tow Package, Trailer Hitch, Integrated Brake Controller, Power Invertor, Hankook Tires, New Brakes All Around, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

