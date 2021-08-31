Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Escape

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

Limited 3.0L V6 AWD Leather Sunroof GPS Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

Limited 3.0L V6 AWD Leather Sunroof GPS Navigation

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7971953
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EGXAKC86856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L V6 All Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, LIMITED Trim Package, Leather Interior, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Chrome Wheels, Michelin Tires, One Owner, Clean Carfax Report, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 248,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 162,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 147,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory