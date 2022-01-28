2010 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8178118

8178118 Stock #: 1939

1939 VIN: 1FMCU0D75AKB05997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.