2010 Ford F-150

XL 4X4 Extended Cab 6.5Ft Box 5.4L ONLY 101,000KMs

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473468
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV3AFC37418
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOW Mileage, ONLY 101,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Color Keyed Fiberglass Cap, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Styled Steel Wheels, Bridgestone Dueler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go. Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Convenience
  • Tow Hooks
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

