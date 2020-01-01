2010 Ford F-150

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
LOW Mileage, ONLY 101,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Color Keyed Fiberglass Cap, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Styled Steel Wheels, Bridgestone Dueler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go. Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6