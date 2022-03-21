Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 6.5Ft Box 5.4L V8 ONLY 126Km

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 6.5Ft Box 5.4L V8 ONLY 126Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8700809
  • Stock #: 1962
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFC79622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 1962
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage, ONLY 126,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, XLT Trim Package, XTR Option, Sport Detailing, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Tonneau Cover, Box Liner, Step Bars, 18" Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 126,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer X...
 286,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 103,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory