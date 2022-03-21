$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2010 Ford F-150
XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 6.5Ft Box 5.4L V8 ONLY 126Km
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8700809
- Stock #: 1962
- VIN: 1FTFW1EVXAFC79622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 1962
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW Mileage, ONLY 126,000 Kilometers, 5.4L V8, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, XLT Trim Package, XTR Option, Sport Detailing, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Tonneau Cover, Box Liner, Step Bars, 18" Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.