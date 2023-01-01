$10,495+ tax & licensing
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Castle Honda
416-745-7060
2010 Honda CR-V
Location
370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6
215,480KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10627959
- Stock #: P3292A
- VIN: 5J6RE4H72AL811827
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 215,480 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
