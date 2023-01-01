Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

215,480 KM

Details Description

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Castle Honda

416-745-7060

Location

370 Rexdale Blvd., Rexdale, ON M9W 1R6

215,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627959
  • Stock #: P3292A
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H72AL811827

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,480 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

