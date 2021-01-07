Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,199

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

  1. 1614905073
  2. 1614905080
  3. 1614905073
  4. 1614905080
  5. 1614905081
  6. 1614905080
  7. 1614905079
  8. 1614905076
  9. 1614905080
  10. 1614905079
  11. 1614905079
  12. 1614905078
  13. 1614905079
  14. 1614905078
  15. 1614905081
  16. 1614905079
  17. 1614905146
  18. 1614905079
  19. 1614905080
  20. 1614905079
  21. 1614905078
  22. 1614905143
  23. 1614905146
  24. 1614905139
  25. 1614905146
  26. 1614905146
  27. 1614905146
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,199

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6625127
  • VIN: 5NMSG4AGXAH400897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp & super clean! This 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe is All Wheel Drive, with ECO, has a 3.5L engine, with great power is very economical. It has great options on it, such as bluetooth, remote start, fog lights, tinted windows, folding rear seats, alloy rims, steering wheel controls, cruise control, dual climate control, A/C, power windows, locks & mirrors, and many other options. We only have 1 available. Call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2005 Land Rover LR3 ...
 168,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 152,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 146,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory