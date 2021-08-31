2010 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7671988

7671988 VIN: KNAFT4A22A5093534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Steel Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

