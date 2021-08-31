Menu
2010 Kia Forte

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte

LX Sedan Automatic Certified 183,000Km

2010 Kia Forte

LX Sedan Automatic Certified 183,000Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7671988
  • VIN: KNAFT4A22A5093534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L 4Cylinder FWD, Automatic Transmission, LX Trim Package, 4Door Sedan, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Michelin Tires, Economical To Operate, Excellent Condition, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

