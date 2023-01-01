Menu
2010 Kia Sportage

272,000 KM

Details

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2010 Kia Sportage

2010 Kia Sportage

LX

2010 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

272,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10576998
  • VIN: KNDKGCA36A7712357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 272,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 2.7 L, Automatic Transmission, AWD, 5 Passenger Seating, Leather Interior, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, PW Sunroof, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Fog Lights, 16" Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Ready To Go! Call For More Information! HST and License Fee NOT Included! SAFETY PACKAGE CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $499

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

