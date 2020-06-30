Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

167,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

GLK 350

GLK 350

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350718
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB2AF483946
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, what a clean vehicle inside & out! Has been very well maintained from previous owner. This 2010 Mercedes GLK 350 has a 3.5L V6 engine, mated to an automatic transmission. Runs, drives & handles fantastic! It has great power & luxury options, such as power heated leather seats, Bluetooth, NAV, dual power sunroof, power folding mirrors, parking sensors (front & rear), steering wheel controls, plus way more! Only one available.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

