2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection

