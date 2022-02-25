$7,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS 3.0L V6 4WD 7Passenger Loaded Certified 195Km
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8439135
- Stock #: 1953
- VIN: JA4JT3AX2AZ603662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, 7Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Goodyear Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
