Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS 3.0L V6 4WD 7Passenger Loaded Certified 195Km

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

LS 3.0L V6 4WD 7Passenger Loaded Certified 195Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8439135
  • Stock #: 1953
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX2AZ603662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, 7Passenger Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Goodyear Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 195,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz S...
 211,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit T-...
 1,200 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory