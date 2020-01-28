2011 Chevrolet Express

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Certified! Chevy 4.8L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 155" Wheel Base Extended Cargo Van, Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat Unit, Traction Control, Stabilitrac, Cargo Area Divider, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6