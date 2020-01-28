Menu
2011 Chevrolet Express

3500 Extended Cargo 4.8L V8 Divider 172,000KMs

2011 Chevrolet Express

3500 Extended Cargo 4.8L V8 Divider 172,000KMs

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595142
  • Stock #: 1GCZGUCA4B1121075
  • VIN: 1GCZGUCA4B1121075
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified! Chevy 4.8L V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 155" Wheel Base Extended Cargo Van, Heavy Duty 1Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, Rear Heat Unit, Traction Control, Stabilitrac, Cargo Area Divider, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

