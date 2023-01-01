Menu
2011 Dodge Avenger

289,000 KM

Details

$4,795

+ tax & licensing
$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2011 Dodge Avenger

2011 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2011 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

289,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9596575
  • VIN: 1B3BD1FB6BN530704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 289,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L 4Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, SXT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Alloy Wheels, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call for More Information or to Arrange an Appointment For Viewing.       

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

