2011 Dodge Avenger
SXT
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1B3BD1FB6BN530704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 289,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2.4L 4Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, SXT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Alloy Wheels, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call for More Information or to Arrange an Appointment For Viewing.
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
