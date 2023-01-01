Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Econoline

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

E-250

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Econoline

E-250

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

  1. 1688592054
  2. 1688592054
  3. 1688592054
  4. 1688592054
  5. 1688592054
  6. 1688592054
  7. 1688592054
  8. 1688592054
  9. 1688592054
  10. 1688592054
  11. 1688592054
  12. 1688592055
  13. 1688592054
  14. 1688592054
  15. 1688592054
  16. 1688592054
  17. 1688592054
  18. 1688592054
  19. 1688592054
  20. 1688592053
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144830
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EW0BDB07643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

124,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8, Automatic Transmission, E-250 Super Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Back-Up Sensors, Side Barn Doors, Divider, Cargo Area Insolated, New Brakes, Like New Tires, Excellent Condition, Clean Van, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information! 

HST and License Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2011 Ford Econoline ...
 124,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 220,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 117,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory