2011 Ford Econoline
E-250
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FTNE2EW0BDB07643
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 124,000 KM
124,000 Kilometers, 4.6L V8, Automatic Transmission, E-250 Super Duty 3/4Ton Capacity, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Back-Up Sensors, Side Barn Doors, Divider, Cargo Area Insolated, New Brakes, Like New Tires, Excellent Condition, Clean Van, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready For Work, Call For More Information!
HST and License Fee NOT Included!
