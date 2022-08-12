$11,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8977939
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET0BFB06806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 273,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L Eco Boost V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity. Fog lights, Box Liner, Hard Tunnel Cover, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
