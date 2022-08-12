Menu
2011 Ford F-150

273,000 KM

XLT

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

XLT

XLT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

273,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8977939
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0BFB06806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L Eco Boost V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity. Fog lights, Box Liner, Hard Tunnel Cover, 17" Alloy Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

