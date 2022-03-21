Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-250

236,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

236,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788838
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT7BEC59770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel Engine, 4 Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT, Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, DVD, Optional 20inch Polished Alloy Wheels, New Michelin Tires, Bed Liner, Hard Fiberglass Bed Cover, Towing Package, Running Boards, Super Clean. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 ST
 185,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
 153,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 287,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory