2011 Ford Fiesta

89,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback 1.6L Auto Certified ONLY 89,000KMs

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback 1.6L Auto Certified ONLY 89,000KMs

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ2BM160814

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage, ONLY 89,000 Kilometers, 1.6L 4Cylinder FWD, Automatic Transmission, SE Trim Package, Hatchback Model, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

