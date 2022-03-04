Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE~1.6L~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warrantied!

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE~1.6L~Clean CarFax~Certified~Warrantied!

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8595338
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ2BM185017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate condition, inside & out! This 2011 Ford Fiesta has a 1.6L, is VERY FUEL EFFICIENT, & it runs & drives fantastic. It was previously well maintained. 2 SETS OF TIRES INCLUDED! (all season tires & winter tires) It has great options on it, such as bluetooth, cruise control, remote starter, keyless entry, power locks, windows & mirrors. Clean CarFAx history report. We have only 1 available. Please call to book an appointment, check for availability & for more details regarding the vehicle.

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump. 

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

