Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

  1. 1601497956
  2. 1601497958
  3. 1601498362
  4. 1601498362
  5. 1601498362
  6. 1601498362
  7. 1601498362
  8. 1601497959
  9. 1601497960
  10. 1601497958
  11. 1601497962
  12. 1601497962
  13. 1601498444
  14. 1601498444
  15. 1601498444
  16. 1601498445
  17. 1601498444
  18. 1601498444
  19. 1601498472
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5797212
  • VIN: JM1DE1HY4B0118948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean, inside & out. Runs and drives superb. This 2011 Mazda has a 1.5L engine, mated to an automatic overdrive transmission and is very economical & gets fantastic km's per tank. CleanCarFax history report & service records will be provided. It is the perfect student car for those going away to school or just to have an econonomical transportation. It's flashy looking with its vibrant green paint. A real good looker. Easy to find in a parking lot. Looks, runs and drives super, a must see. Great options on it, such as auxiliary audio input, power locks windows & mirrors, alloy rims, keyless entry, with remote start, steering wheel audio contrtols, plus much more.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 208,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 Dodge Dakota ST
 176,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 146,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory