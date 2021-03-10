Menu
138,000 KM

$9,199

+ tax & licensing
Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

SE - Heated Seats, Bluetooth, 2.0L, 4x4

SE - Heated Seats, Bluetooth, 2.0L, 4x4

Location

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794408
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU9BZ601062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Mitsubishi RVR SE, has a 2.0L, 4 cylinder engine, that prodcues 148 horse power & is very fuel efficient. It has great options on it, such as bluetooth, heated seats, fog lights, tinted windows, folding rear seats, alloy rims, steering wheel controls, cruise control, A/C, power windows, locks & mirrors, 2 keys and many other options. Clean CarFax history report, no accidents. We only have 1 available. Call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

