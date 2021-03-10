2011 Mitsubishi RVR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$9,199 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6794408

6794408 VIN: JA4AJ3AU9BZ601062

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

