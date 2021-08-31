+ taxes & licensing
416-878-2277
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5
416-878-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This 2011 Mitsubishi RVR SE, has a 2.0L, 4 cylinder engine, with 4x4 & is very fuel efficient. It has great options on it, such as bluetooth, heated seats, fog lights, tinted windows, folding rear seats, alloy rims, steering wheel controls, cruise control, A/C, power windows, locks & mirrors, 2 keys and many other options. Clean CarFax history report, NO ACCIDENTS. We only have 1 available. Call for details. All prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)
This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.
More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5