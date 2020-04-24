Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 5.7L Hemi Crew Cab Leather Sunrooof

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 5.7L Hemi Crew Cab Leather Sunrooof

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 208,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4914561
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT5BS551199
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

5.7L HEMI V8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, 33" Tires on 20" HD Rims, Crew Cab, Sport Package, Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Rear Window, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Box Liner, Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2014 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 233,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Savana CARG...
 154,000 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 75,000 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Send A Message