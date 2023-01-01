Menu
2011 RAM 1500

169,000 KM

Details

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2011 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903968
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT5BS529018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, Club Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Big Horn Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Bluetooth, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio,  Spray In Liner, Factory Tow Package, Step Bars, Chrome Appearance Package, Fog Lights, 20" Chrome Wheels, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

