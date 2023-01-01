$15,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2011 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9903968
- VIN: 1D7RV1GT5BS529018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI V8, Automatic Transmission, 4X4, Club Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Big Horn Trim Package, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Bluetooth, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Spray In Liner, Factory Tow Package, Step Bars, Chrome Appearance Package, Fog Lights, 20" Chrome Wheels, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.