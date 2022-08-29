$21,995+ tax & licensing
2011 RAM 2500
SLT 5.7L Regular Cab 8Ft Box Fuel Truck ONLY 38Km
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 1997
- VIN: 3D7LP2ETXBG512425
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 38,000 Kilometers, 5.7L HEMI V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton, SLT Trim Package, Regular Cab, 8FT Box, 450 Liter Fuel Cell With Electric Pump, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Chrome Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing.
