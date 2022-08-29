Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 2500

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 2500

2011 RAM 2500

SLT 5.7L Regular Cab 8Ft Box Fuel Truck ONLY 38Km

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 2500

SLT 5.7L Regular Cab 8Ft Box Fuel Truck ONLY 38Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310333
  • Stock #: 1997
  • VIN: 3D7LP2ETXBG512425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 38,000 Kilometers, 5.7L HEMI V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton, SLT Trim Package, Regular Cab, 8FT Box, 450 Liter Fuel Cell With Electric Pump, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Chrome Wheels, Michelin Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bisko Auto Sales

2011 RAM 2500 SLT 5....
 38,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 187,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE H...
 169,900 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory