2012 Audi A4

152,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2012 Audi A4

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Premium Loaded Leather Sunroof 152Km

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Quattro Premium Loaded Leather Sunroof 152Km

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8000055
  • Stock #: 4722
  • VIN: WAUBFCFL1CA118399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L Turbo, All Wheel Drive (Quattro), Automatic Transmission, Premium Trim Package, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Fog Lights, 17" Alloy Wheel, Pirelli Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-XXXX

416-249-2277

