$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2012 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9436866
- VIN: 1GCDSDFE3C8142225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Inline 5 Cylinder 3.7L gas engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, LT Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD, Aluminium Alloy Wheels, New Tires, Bed Liner, Towing Package, Oil Sprayed, No Rust, Personal use truck, Super Clean. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and Licence NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.