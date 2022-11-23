Menu
2012 Chevrolet Colorado

223,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

LT

Location

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

223,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9436866
  • VIN: 1GCDSDFE3C8142225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Inline 5 Cylinder 3.7L gas engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, LT Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD, Aluminium Alloy Wheels, New Tires, Bed Liner, Towing Package, Oil Sprayed, No Rust, Personal use truck, Super Clean. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

