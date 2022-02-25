Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Wheel Chair Van~SE~Certified~Warrantied

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Wheel Chair Van~SE~Certified~Warrantied

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8275908
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2CR235685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour 5
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicle comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd)

This special sale price also includes a FREE 3 month, 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the Engine (engine block & cylinder heads, ALL internally lubricated parts including: crankshaft & main bearings, camshaft & bearings, connecting roads & bearings, timing chain(s)/timing belts & their gears & tensioners, valve lifters & push rods, intake & exhaust valves, valve springs & retainers, valve guides, valve covers, pistons, piston rings, wrist pins, rocker arm assemblies, oil pump & water pump.

More items included is the Transmission, Transfer Case (4WD/AWD), Differential, Seals & Gaskets, Air Conditioning, Starter Motor, Alternator, Water Pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 Coverage per claim/repair. Longer term warranties, 6, 12, 24 & 36 Month Powertrain Warranties are also available. Call for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

