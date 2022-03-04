Menu
2012 Ford F-150

227,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT Extended Cab

2012 Ford F-150

XLT Extended Cab

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8600606
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM4CKD27421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.7L gas engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package, Cloth Interior, GPS Navigation, Backup Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Personal use truck, No rust, Clean Carfax. Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence NOT Included!



Engine: V6 3.7L

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

