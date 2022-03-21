$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2012 Ford F-150
XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 6.5Ft Box Loaded Certified
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8752964
- Stock #: 1964
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7CFB29890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 287,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6, Eco Boost, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, XLT Trim Package, XTR Option, Crew Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Factory Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Tonneau Cover, Box Liner, Chrome Step Bars, 18" Chrome Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.