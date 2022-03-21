Menu
2012 Ford F-150

287,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 6.5Ft Box Loaded Certified

2012 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 6.5Ft Box Loaded Certified

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8752964
  • Stock #: 1964
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7CFB29890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L V6, Eco Boost, Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, XLT Trim Package, XTR Option, Crew Cab, 6.5Ft Box, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satelitte Radio, SYNC Bluetooth Connectivity, Factory Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Tonneau Cover, Box Liner, Chrome Step Bars, 18" Chrome Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

