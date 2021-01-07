Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Elantra

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

416-878-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6501465
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE1CH121378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP AND SPORTY!! This super clean 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL is a fun, 4 door gas sipping sedan. What more could you want! It has a powerful 4 cylinder engine mated to a sporty 6 speed manual transmission for great power and fuel economy.  Very clean, inside & out! It still has the carpet protection film on the floor from the first day of purchase! It runs, drives & handles fantastic. It also has a set of winter rims and tires. It is nicely equipped with power and luxury options as bluetooth connection, heated seats, auxiliary audio input, USB, power locks, windows & mirrors, plus more. A must see, only 1 available.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

 

This special sale price also includes a free 3 MONTH, 5000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER SHIELD POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, which includes the engine & transmission, transfer case (4WD/AWD), differential, seals & gaskets, Air conditioning, starter motor, alternator, water pump, towing with roadside assistance. Up to $3,000.00 per claim. Please call for details and availability.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mikate Motors

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 146,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 183,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Pathfind...
 140,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

Mikate Motors

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Call Dealer

416-878-XXXX

(click to show)

416-878-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory