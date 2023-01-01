$16,995+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
ST
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1C6RD6KP2CS204999
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 123,000 KM
4.7L V8, Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Crew Cab, Short Box, ST Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Power Drivers Seat, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Tinted Glass, Spray In Liner, Foldable Tunnel Cover, 17" Alloy Wheels, Newer Bridgestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Only 123,000km, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
