2012 RAM 1500

123,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957494
  • VIN: 1C6RD6KP2CS204999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4.7L V8, Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Crew Cab, Short Box, ST Trim Package, Cloth Interior, Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Power Drivers Seat, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Tinted Glass, Spray In Liner, Foldable Tunnel Cover, 17" Alloy Wheels, Newer Bridgestone Tires, Excellent Condition, Only 123,000km, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, ReadyTo Go! For More Complete Details or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

