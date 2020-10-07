2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
199,000 KM

Details Description Features

SXT Loaded StowNGo DVD Back-up Camera Certified

SXT Loaded StowNGo DVD Back-up Camera Certified

Location

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5844615
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR701027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to the current situation arising from Covid-19 outbreak, we are working limited varied hours. For more complete details or to view any of our vehicles, we recommend you confirm an appointment by email and re-confirm by telephone. Thank-you for your cooperation in these difficult times.

3.6L V6 FWD, Automatic Transmission, SXT Trim Package, DVD Entertainment System, StowNGo Seating, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Side Windows, Power Vent Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry,  Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Heat and A/C, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Back-up Camera, Roof Rack, Alloy Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

