2013 Dodge Journey

134,500 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Crew

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, Crew Trim, 7 Passenger Seating, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Factory Remote Start, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Big Screen, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Factory DVD, Backup Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, 19" Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, Excellent Condition, One Owner, Accident Free. Looks Runs and Drives Great, No Accidents, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag

