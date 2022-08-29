$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
Crew
Location
Bisko Auto Sales
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9087610
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG6DT656094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,500 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L V6, Automatic Transmission, Crew Trim, 7 Passenger Seating, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Factory Remote Start, Power Seat, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Big Screen, AM/FM CD Audio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Factory DVD, Backup Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, 19" Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, Excellent Condition, One Owner, Accident Free. Looks Runs and Drives Great, No Accidents, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!
Vehicle Features
