2013 Ford F-150

306,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 5.5Ft Box Certified

2013 Ford F-150

XLT XTR 4X4 Crew Cab 5.5Ft Box Certified

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

306,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7780218
  • Stock #: 1923
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4DFD20176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 306,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8 4X4, Automatic Transmission, Crew Cab, 5.5FT Box, XLT Trim Package, XTR Option, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Box Liner, Chrome Step Bars, Chrome 18" Wheels, Michelin Tires, Tailgate Step, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bisko Auto Sales

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

