2013 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6
416-249-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
5.0L V8 4X4, Automatic Transmission, Crew Cab, 5.5FT Box, XLT Trim Package, XTR Option, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Satellite Radio, SYNC Bluetooth, Back-up Camera, Back-up Sensors, Fog Lights, Box Liner, Chrome Step Bars, Chrome 18" Wheels, Michelin Tires, Tailgate Step, Tow Package, Integrated Brake Controller, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6