2013 Ford F-150

226,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisko Auto Sales

416-249-2277

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bisko Auto Sales

1065 Martin Grove Rd, Rexdale, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9454438
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET3DFD70573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L Eco Boost V6, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, XLT Trim Package, Buckets and Console, Driver Power Seat, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connectivity, Tow Package, Spray In Liner, Tonneau Cover, 20" Black Rhino Alloy Wheels, B.F. Goodrich All Terrain T/A Tires, Fog Lights, Running Boards, One Owner, Clean Carfax, No Rust, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information!

HST and Licence Fee NOT Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

