2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

416-878-2277
SUPER LOW KM's, ONLY 86,000!!! This 2013 Mercedes B-250 Sports Tourer has a 2.0L, turbocharged 4 cylinder engine, that produces 208 horsepower, & is mated to a 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission. It in remarkable shape, inside & out and runs & drives terrific! Was attentively maintained! It has great power and luxury options, such as heated leather seats, bluetooth, back up camera, aluminum rims, steering wheel controls, brake assist, MP3 player with auxiliary audio input, 2 sets of keys, plus much more. It has NEVER SEEN SNOW! It has been parked in a garage in the winter since BRAND NEW! Only 1 previous owner, clean Carfax history report. No accidents reported. Only 1 available, call for details.
It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.
