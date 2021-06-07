Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,799

+ tax & licensing
$11,799

+ taxes & licensing

Mikate Motors

416-878-2277

B250 Turbo ~ B.UP CAM~HEATED SEATS~B.T.~LOW KM!!!

Location

2090 Kipling Ave., Rexdale, ON M9W 4K5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7260458
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB4DJ164056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEANEST ONE IN TORONTO! HAS NEVER SEEN SNOW NOR SALT! NOT ONE SPECK OF RUST ON THE VEHICLE! This 2013 Mercedes B-250 Sports Tourer has a 2.0L, turbocharged 4 cylinder engine, that produces 208 horsepower, & is mated to a 7 speed dual clutch automatic transmission. SUPER LOW KM's, ONLY 86,000 KM'S! It in remarkable shape, inside & out and runs & drives terrific! Was attentively maintained! It has great power and luxury options, such as heated leather seats, bluetooth, back up camera, aluminum rims, steering wheel controls, brake assist, MP3 player with auxiliary audio input, 2 sets of keys, plus much more. It has been parked in a garage in the winter since BRAND NEW! Only 1 previous owner, clean Carfax history report. No accidents reported. Only 1 available, call for details.

 

It comes fully certified and vehicle history is supplied. Warranties and financing available. Call Michael or John for details at Mikate Motors today to arrange an appointment and book a test drive at 416 878-2277. It can be viewed at 2090 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke (Kipling at Racine Road, 1st light North of Rexdale Blvd) all prices are plus HST and license. No other fees.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

